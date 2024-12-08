Appleton Church spreads holiday cheer to families in need

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Mission Church in downtown Appleton is spreading holiday joy by adopting 17 families this season, including students from Columbus Elementary who are experiencing homelessness.



The church has raised $15,000 to provide personalized support to these families, ensuring they can celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way. According to Pastor Josh McDonald, the initiative offers much more than just presents.

“We’re helping 17 families this year. We raised $15,000 as a church to do this,” McDonald said. “We do everything from putting presents under the tree, to putting the tree over the presents. We fill the cupboards with food, all kinds of things, and every year we’ve been able to do it and have more fun with it.”

The program has drawn more than 100 volunteers, who are helping to shop, wrap, and deliver gifts to families in need. Sponsors are matched with families to identify specific needs, ensuring that each household receives tailored support.