Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo brings thousands to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The 2nd Annual Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo is underway in Oshkosh, bringing together ice fishing enthusiasts from across the state to celebrate the sport and showcase the latest in fishing gear and technology.



Thousands attended the Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo in Oshkosh, celebrating the sport with vendors, gear, and demonstrations

The event highlighted the latest advancements in ice fishing technology alongside family-friendly traditions

Perfect for all ages and skill levels, the expo showcased the growing appeal of ice fishing to a new generation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Expo Coordinator Don Kirby said this year’s event has grown significantly.

“We’ve got 124 vendors and 129 spaces this year, over 58,000 square feet, and it’s all ice fishing,” Kirby said.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which runs through the weekend at the Sunnyview Expo Center. Visitors can buy and sell ice fishing equipment, attend demonstrations, and learn new techniques.

Kirby, a longtime ice fisherman, reflected on how the sport has evolved over the years.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, all we had was a five-gallon bucket and a stick,” he said. “It’s come so far now with the technology, the shacks, and the ability to stay warm and dry and safe. It’s pretty remarkable.”

While advancements have made ice fishing more comfortable, Kirby emphasized that the core of the sport remains the same.

“Ice fishing is a really social sport,” he said. “You don’t need to be quiet. You can be together out there on the ice. Maybe you pop out the grill waiting for the fish to bite. It’s a family-friendly activity that makes those Wisconsin winters go by a lot quicker.”

Thayne Jensen, marketing relations manager for Clam Corporation, one of the expo’s exhibitors, echoed Kirby’s sentiment.

“Everyone thinks that when you’re out ice fishing, it’s just freezing cold, miserable, and no fun,” Jensen said. “But Dave Genz, the inventor of modern-day ice fishing, says there’s no such thing as cold weather, just cold clothes.”

The expo also highlights how the sport is attracting a younger generation.

Parker Leonard, a student from Slinger High School, attended the event with his school’s fishing team, which boasts more than 50 members.

“Once you get into it, fish with some buddies, it’s a lot of fun,” Leonard said. “The biggest thing is talking to people.”

With its mix of technology, tradition, and community, the Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo continues to bring the state’s outdoor enthusiasts together to celebrate the winter pastime.

