Thousands participate in Green Bay Turkey Trot

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thousands Participate in Wisconsin Turkey Trot Thousands of people across Wisconsin started their Thanksgiving morning with the annual Turkey Trot. The event featured two- and five-mile races, drawing runners, walkers, and even dogs to join in the holiday tradition.

Kathrine Dirkse, a participant, said she convinced her family to join her for the race. “Nick’s from Nashville, so it’s a little colder than what he’s used to,” she said. “But what a great way to start the day.”

For some, the event was about spending time with loved ones. Jennifer Tennessen said she enjoys sharing the experience with a friend on Thanksgiving morning.

Others came to compete. Brent Riopelle, the winner of the two-mile race, said his goal was to break 11 minutes. “I’m getting a little older, so just having some fun,” he said. Riopelle finished in under 11 minutes.

Even pets got involved. Dirkse’s dog Mazel completed the two-mile race alongside her family, who also ran the five-mile course.

After the race, many participants headed home to prepare their Thanksgiving meals. Tennessen, who was hosting her husband’s family, said the run was a great way to start the day.

The Turkey Trot, hosted by Festival Foods, held 12 races across the state this year. Since the event started 17 years ago, it has raised over $4.39 million for charity.

The Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many Wisconsinites, combining fitness, fun, and giving back to the community.

