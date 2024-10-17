Watch Now
Two Rivers Police to hold media briefing Thursday regarding death of Elijah Vue

Two Rivers Police Department
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Police Department said it will hold a press briefing on Thursday at 2 p.m. "regarding the investigation into the death of Elijah Vue."

Police said they will not be answering any questions following the news conference. Reporters will be given a press bracket after the briefing.

In September, police said human remains found on private property in the town of Two Rivers belonged to Elijah Vue. He was three years old when he was reported missing on Feb. 20. Searches for Elijah in Manitowoc County and across the state ensued for months.

Both Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are each being charged with child neglect but not directly with Elijah's death. Police said Vang reported Elijah missing at his apartment in Two Rivers.

We'll have a team covering the press briefing. Stay with NBC 26 on air and online for additional updates.

