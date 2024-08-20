Elijah Vue turns four years old exactly six months after going missing

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — On Feb. 20, 2024, Elijah Vue went missing. Six months later the young boy still has not been found.



Not only is it a somber anniversary, but Elijah turns four years old on Aug. 20.

Two Rivers Police say that until an answer is found, Elijah will always be an element of the department.

Searcher Annie Cyr says that she still searches and believes there is still hope.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Six months ago, Elijah Vue went missing. But Aug. 20, 2024, means much more.

Feb. 20 is a day that Two Rivers and police department Capt. Andrew Raatz will never forget.

"It seems like just yesterday we started this investigation,” Raatz said. “It's hard to believe it's been six months."

Months filled with searching from the department and the community. I tagged along on many of them with the Vue family as they searched for their loved one. But through it all, Elijah has still not been found.

"You know people ask, 'what if it becomes a cold case?', that type of thing,” Raatz said. “At this point we have no intention of stopping searches, of stopping the investigation."

Capt. Raatz says that the department still follows up on every lead and works closely with state and federal agencies.

"There will always be an element of our department that will be searching for him and trying to find answers, regardless,” Raatz said.

A sentiment that is shared by Annie Cyr. Six months ago I spoke to her on a search for Elijah.

Now, I spoke with her again, this time in mid-August.

"Unfortunately, it's getting quieter,” Cyr told me.

A silence that can be found on not only a solemn anniversary. Aug. 20, 2024, is also Elijah's fourth birthday.

"We can't forget, and hopefully there's still a lot of people out there who have hope,” Cyr said.

Annie says that she still searches for Elijah at times and thinks his birthday falling on the anniversary of his disappearance can only be a sign.

"We should continue to speak his name,” Cyr said. “Talk about it and actively think about it, until we have some answers."

Answers that Two Rivers, the police department, and Elijah's family are all hoping may still come.

"For the family's sake, for the community's sake and obviously for his sake,” said Captain Raatz.

"It would mean a lot, there's no words. The English language is lacking for that one,” said Cyr. “It would be incredible."

An event recognizing the love for Elijah will be held in Appleton's Kiwanis Park on Sunday at 1 p.m.