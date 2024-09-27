Jesse Vang was scheduled to appear in court, conference moved back to November

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang was scheduled to appear back at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Elijah Vue's caretaker, Jesse Vang, was scheduled to appear back at the Manitowoc County courthouse today for the first time since police announced Vue's death. Here’s the latest in a case that has captured the attention of Wisconsin.

In what was scheduled as a status conference, Vang did not appear in the courtroom in person or via Zoom.

Manitowoc District Attorney, Jacalyn LaBre, says they need more time.

Vang and his partner, Katrina Baur, are being charged with child neglect but not directly with the death of Elijah Vue.

Police announced on September 13th that remains found in the Town of Two Rivers did belong to Vue. Bringing an end to a six month search.

Vang will be back in court for another conference on November 6th. His partner, Katrina Baur, is scheduled to be back on October 22nd for a status conference.