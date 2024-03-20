Prosecutors file updated criminal complaint against Elijah Vue's caretaker

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — An updated criminal complaint shows additional disturbing allegations against Elijah Vue's caretaker.

Three-year-old Elijah was reported missing on Feb. 20 by Jesse Vang at his apartment in Two Rivers. Elijah has not been found. Since Elijah went missing, there have been search efforts across Wisconsin in hopes of finding him, including in Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Appleton and the Wisconsin Dells.

Two Rivers Police said Monday that Elijah's red-and-white plaid blanket was found 3.7 miles from where he was reported missing.

The updated complaint shows a text message exchange between Elijah's mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Vang.

"On February 18, 2024 at approximately 4:36 AM Jesse Vang messages Katrina Baur “ I told you to trust me.. I’m a make sure he hates me and being here”. She responded “ Don’t want him to *hate* YOU. Just fear you”. Jesse responds “It’s ok. Some one had to be the bad person.” Katrina messaged “ I know but either way at he can fear you and respect you.” Jesse messaged “He did fear me..but he didn’t respect me..now I’m making him respect me.”



The updated complaint also addresses phone records and surveillance video from February 16 and 17 . It shows Baur and Vang were observed having left Vang's apartment and traveling to a bar and a gas station without Elijah during a period of time when law enforcement has been unable to locate anyone else who was caring for the child.

In the original complaint, investigators said both Baur and Vang told them Elijah had been staying with Vang, while Vang had been trying to correct the boy's bad behaviors.

Baur said that Vang was the enforcer of the rules in the relationship and that she wanted him to teach her son how to be a man, according to police.

The original complaint showed Vang told investigators that the boy was afraid of him and he was disciplined using "time outs," including being forced to stand for 1-3 hours and requiring him to pray. Vang also made Elijah take a cold shower for dirtying his diaper and regularly threatened him with cold water for not complying with orders, according to law enforcement.

Both Vang and Baur are both facing charges of chronic child neglect as a party to the crime. Vang returns to court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Baur will be in court on Friday for an arraignment.