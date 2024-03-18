Hundreds gather for vigil honoring missing three-year-old Elijah Vue

Hundreds of volunteers, citizens and family gathered for a vigil honoring missing three-year-old Elijah Vue.

Speakers shared words of hope, praised volunteers for their efforts so far and prayed for Elijah and everyone involved. Many were overcome with emotion. They highlighted the need for more volunteers to help out any way they can, whether online or through searching.

An Amber Alert was issued out of Two Rivers for Elijah on February 20th and remains in effect as of Monday morning.

Searchers have combed areas in Two Rivers, Fond du Lac, Appleton and Wisconsin Dells.

Although they have not been charged in Elijah's dissappearance, his mother Katrina Baur and her partner Jesse Vang are both facing child neglect charges. Baur is charged with with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang is facing one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect.

Both are expected back in court this week.

Elijah is about three feet tall and about 45 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and brown eyes. He has a birth mark on his left knee and he may be carrying a plaid red-and-white blanket.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the tipline at 844-267-6648.