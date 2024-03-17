Another emotional vigil for Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — There was another vigil tonight for Elijah Vue. The three-year-old who went missing in Two Rivers more than three weeks ago.

Hundreds of people—volunteers, citizens, family—were overwhelmed with emotion during a community-organized vigil at Walsh Field in Two Rivers for the missing three-year-old.

Speakers shared words of hope, praised the volunteers for their efforts so far, and prayed for Elijah and everyone involved. They also highlighted the need for more volunteers to help, whether online or on the ground.

"When someone is in need of help you don't just get someone to help. Instead, you get the whole community. That's two rivers,” said Adam Wachowski, Two Rivers City Council President.

"We still need volunteers. We still need areas searched. We still need help. No matter if you can't search on the ground, you can help online. We need everybody,” said Jordan Dillon, event organizer.

Vue was reported missing February 20th, but volunteers across Wisconsin and beyond are still searching for clues that may tell them where he is. There is also a $40,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to finding Elijah.