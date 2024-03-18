Watch Now
Elijah Vue's blanket located nearly four miles from where he went missing

Two Rivers Police Department
Three-year-old Elijah Vue's disappearance has sparked search parties lasting days.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 18, 2024
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers Police have confirmed Elijah Vue's blanket has been found.

Police said a red-and-white plaid blanket was located on Goodwin Road east of County Road B in Manitowoc County. Police later confirmed the blanket belongs to Elijah.

The blanket was located 3.7 miles from where Elijah was reported missing on Feb. 20 in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers.

Police are encouraging people to continue searching urban and rural areas to find Elijah.

Those with information leading up to Elijah's recovery may receive a $40,000 reward.

