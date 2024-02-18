Tiller resigns after just seven months as GBAPS superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Claude Tiller, Jr. started as superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools on July 1, 2023 — just 231 days ago. The school district's board announced Tiller's resignation at a special board meeting Feb. 17, to some outrage from concerned citizens.



We first met Tiller in March of last year, when he worked as assistant superintendent for Detroit public schools

He was officially hired March 13, 2023

He said goodbye Saturday, with an emailed statement explaining his comments on an Atlanta radio show

Video shows a timeline of Tiller's time with GBAPS

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Now,Green Bay's first black superintendent is gone, after a tenure in which he worked to combat declining enrollment and aging buildings.

We firstmet Tiller in March of last year, when he worked as assistant superintendent for Detroit public schools.

“I worked with and got my expertise in closing opportunity gaps,” said Tiller.

Tiller got the jobover Jenny Risner, a finalist who was working in Oregon as a director of special services.

After he started in July, he got to work in the community.

"Been trying to build up some emotional capital so people will see me, so, when my honeymoon period ends as Superintendent, then they can say, 'he wasn't a bad guy, he's a good guy,'" said Tiller.

In September, Tiller celebrated his first day of school.

"This is the place to be. I'm your Superintendent and now is the time, if you're at any other district, you need to come to Green Bay Area Public School District," said Tiller.

In October, the board announced the closure of two elementary schools, bringing the total to three schools set to close in 2024.

“We have already met with the teachers, and we guarantee them a position in the district,” Tiller said.

In November, Tiller joined us at the Green Bay holiday parade.

“I am excited, I am here with my schools, and this is my first ever Green Bay parade, and I'm just so excited for the holiday season,” Tiller said.

Today, Feb. 17, he said goodbye, with an emailed statement explaining his comments on an Atlanta radio show.The statement reads, in part:

"It was disheartening to learn that select comments in my two-hour long interview were interpreted in a manner that inadvertently caused offense with some in our school community. It's important to emphasize that my comments were specifically directed toward the broader systemic issues within public education that contribute to ongoing challenges.”

Tiller's statement tonight also said this was an extremely difficult decision to make, and that he made the decision in the best interests of the district.

(Tiller's full statement is included below)