Record-breaking crowd brings in holiday season at 39th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade

Video shows a record-breaking turnout for the 39th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade.



The parade started at 10 a.m. and featured 67 floats and vehicles.



NBC26 will broadcast the parade on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas Day.

39 years of the Green Bay Holiday Parade, and this year is no different.

From school bands to dancers, along with multiple sightings of the Grinch, thousands flocked near the downtown Green Bay to bring in the holidays.

No one seemed to be more eager to ring in the holiday season than Green Bay area school district superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr.

"I'm so excited, I'm like 212, I am on point, I am excited, I am here with my schools and this is my first ever Green Bay parade, and I'm just so excited for the holiday season," Tiller said.

Coming from Detroit, superintendent Tiller said the most important is getting a chance to be even more involved with the community.

"I really didn't get a chance to get involved because Detroit is so big. So ,I'm actually being a part of this. And I'm just so excited to be out here with the community so that they can see me," Tiller said. "I can get to learn and know more people as we move forward."

The parade started promptly at 10 a.m. and consisted 67 floats and vehicles, including seven high school bands.

Organizers say today's turnout was one of the biggest on record. To be part of the parade line, organizers say groups must create something in the interest of children.

NBC26 will have the full broadcast of the holiday parade, airing on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas Day.

After all the floats and activities, per tradition, Santa Claus made an appearance officially ending the parade.