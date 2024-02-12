Green Bay school board reviewing "issues" after superintendent appears on radio show

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education says it's reviewing "issues" following the appearance of Superintendent Claude Tiller Jr. on a radio talk show.



In a statement through an attorney, the board said it's aware of an Atlanta radio talk show interview with Tiller

The statement said the board is working through "issues raised that warrant further review and discussion"

A school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. This situation is not listed on the agenda.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Green Bay School board members say they're holding private talks after a new superintendent here gave a radio interview in Atlanta. I'm your Green Bay neighborhood reporter Andrew Amouzou with what else we're learning.

The issues, as the board called them, concern Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Junior.

Through an attorney, I received a statement from the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education.

They said they're aware Tiller was on an Atlanta radio show, and they're now "currently working though some of the issues raised that warrant further review and discussion."

Last week, Tiller appeared on a talk show on WAOK in Atlanta to discuss leadership as the first black superintendent of Green Bay public schools, according to a promotion for the show's episode.

Superintendent Tiller started with GBAPS in July 2023.

The full statement from the board, provided through an attorney, is below:

"Board of Education members are aware of the Atlanta radio talk show interview with Superintendent, Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr.

We are currently working through some of the issues raised that warrant further review and discussion. Because this is in part a personnel issue, we are not able to make any additional comments at this time."

The school district has told me all communication on the issue will be made through the attorney's office.

There is a GBAPS board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

