GBAPS in closed session, dozens await decision on superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay School Board's special meeting is in closed session as it discusses Superintendent Claude Tiller, Jr.

Tiller was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday following comments he made on an Atlanta radio show.

If the board decides to take action on what is being discussed in the closed session, they will regather in an open session to take that action. The board is discussing "strategy for potential litigation and conferring with legal counsel regarding a personnel matter pertaining to [Tiller]," according to the agenda.

The meeting began at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the board immediately entered closed session.

Dozens of protesters are at the District Office building awaiting a possible return to open session. Several spoke in support of Tiller.

"I can say when I heard that Claude Tiller was appointed, I was so thankful because I had been craving that sort of diversity and that sort of support from my community," said Rissel Peguero Almonte, a former Green Bay public schools student. "There are a lot of kids of color, and not enough teachers of color."

Another former GBAPS student, Stephanie Guzman, requested more transparency from the board.

"There's parents who want to be aware of what what's going on, and they're not," Guzman said. "The way that they do things just does not allow for that kind of diversity, inclusion, engagement, equity and excellence. I mean, don't put it on your wall if you're not going to follow through."

The board also held a closed-door meeting Thursday night but no action was taken. Multiple community members defended the superintendent outside of the meeting.

An attorney tells NBC 26 that in compliance with open records law, the District plans to release Tiller's interview recording on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Tiller began his role as GBAPS superintendent last July.