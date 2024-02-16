GBAPS board holding another special meeting about superintendent investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay School Board is holding another special meeting about an investigation surrounding Superintendent Claude Tiller, Jr. on Saturday.

Tiller was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday following comments he made on an Atlanta radio show.

The board held a closed-door meeting Thursday night but no action was taken. Multiple community members defended the superintendent outside of the meeting.

According to a District notice for Saturday's meeting, the board will meet in open session at 2 p.m. and then immediately go into closed session.

If the board decides to take action on what was discussed in closed session, they will regather in open session to take that action. The board is discussing "strategy for potential litigation and conferring with legal counsel regarding a personnel matter pertaining" to Tiller, according to the agenda.

An attorney tells NBC 26 in compliance with open records law, the District plans to release Tiller's interview recording on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Tiller began his role as GBAPS superintendent last July.