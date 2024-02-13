Watch Now
GBAPS superintendent on paid administrative leave following Atlanta radio show interview

Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:45:32-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District has placed Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr. on paid administrative leave.

In a statement through an attorney, the board said the decision follows Tiller's appearance on at Atlanta radio show.

The board said they are working through "issues raised that warrant further review and discussion."

A former administrator said at Monday's school board meeting a video recording of the talk show is no longer online — but it, and Tiller's comments — need to be made public.

The board has said it did not ask anyone to take down the broadcast.

NBC 26 is not releasing the details of the allegations against Tiller since they cannot be confirmed.

We have filed an open records request for a copy of the video.

We spoke with Tiller earlier Tuesday. He told us he plans on releasing a comment soon.

We will bring you those details as soon as we can.

