Town of Little Suamico tests voting machines ahead of Aug. 11 primary

TOWN OF LITTLE SUAMICO(NBC 26) — The Aug. 11 Primary is coming up, so election officials in the Town of Little Suamico held a public test of their voting systems, hoping to ease some of the concerns over election security.



Wisconsin's primary election is on Aug. 11.

The Town of Little Suamico tested their Dominion Voting Machines on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The Wisconsin Election Commission investigation into duplicate ballots in the City of Green Bay will be presented to the public and City Council on Aug. 18.

On Wednesday, Little Suamico Chief Election Inspector, Connie Yost, tested the town's voting machines alongside other election employees.

“I enjoy seeing the process," she said. "A lot of safety checks, a lot of things we have to monitor to make sure that they’re accurate.”

They made sure the machines were counting ballots correctly, and they purposefully ran incorrect ballots through to make sure the machine can catch mistakes.

It’s just one step the town takes towards election security.

“We do balance checks on absentee ballots that come in, and then throughout election day same thing," Lisa Glinski, Town of Little Suamico Clerk Treasurer, said. "We are constantly checking, and it’s always what we have been doing, that’s how we started and that’s how we’ll finish. We check, we do reports, we watch and make sure our numbers match. That’s one of the hugest things is: make sure that your numbers match.”

Glinski said she's confident the town's elections are secure and accurate.

“Obviously we know there is scrutiny going around with elections," she said. "When I first started, that was obviously a huge deal for me- I started in 2021.”

She said, since she's been clerk, she's never seen a mistake in Little Suamico.

"Every election has gone perfect, I mean, they've all been perfect," she said. "We haven't had any incidents, nothing terrible has happened. The ballots match the numbers, everything is great and everything moves onto the county."

In a much larger municipality 20 miles south– the City of Green Bay's election system is being investigated after duplicate absentee ballots were sent to voters two elections in a row.

and now, the city clerk is on leave.

The findings from the investigation will be presented at Green Bay City Council on August 18.

"I can't speak for all clerks, but I feel like when you see stuff like that, you’re like oh boy.... Again, they deal with a lot more absentees than we do," Glinski said.

Yost says she just hopes people come out and vote next week.

“I think votes matter," she said. "Voting is important. Get involved early so you can know what the philosophy is and where the future is for our state and our country.”

