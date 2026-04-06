Complaint filed over duplicate ballots in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin and a Green Bay voter have filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission over duplicate absentee ballots mailed to voters, an issue the city clerk acknowledged last week.

The complaint, filed by Theresa Sipes and the GOP, alleges at least 152 voters in multiple wards received more than one ballot for the Tuesday spring election without following the required process for replacing spoiled ballots.

City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said in a press conference Friday that the duplicates were sent because of a printing error during the Blizzard of ’26.

The filing asks the Elections Commission to investigate and have the city detail how it will track the duplicate ballots and prevent them from being counted.

According to Jeffreys, letters were sent to affected voters following the mistake. Those letters instruct the voters to cast only one ballot and destroy the other. To ensure voters don’t cast their votes twice, Jeffreys said the clerk’s office conducts a daily audit of returned ballots and maintains a specific ballot file used for audits.

