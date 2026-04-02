Green Bay printing error sends duplicate ballots to 152 voters

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay city clerk’s office sent duplicate absentee ballots to 152 voters after a printing error during the Blizzard of ’26, Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said the mistake happened while staff and volunteers were working to mail ballots on time. Some address labels were printed twice, resulting in voters receiving two ballots. The error was discovered after calls to the clerk’s office.

Letters were sent to affected voters instructing them to cast only one ballot and destroy the other.

To ensure voters don’t cast their votes twice, Jeffreys said the clerk’s office conducts a daily audit of returned ballots and maintains a specific ballot file used for audits.

Jeffreys said such an incident had never occurred before. The clerk’s office now plans to mark batches already printed to prevent similar mistakes.