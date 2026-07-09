Green Bay city clerk on administrative leave after WEC authorizes investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys has been placed on administrative leave after the Wisconsin Elections Commission authorized an investigation into the clerk’s office Thursday.

"While we have no concerns with the security or propriety of the electoral process, these errors in the Clerk’s Office are unacceptable," a statement from the Green Bay mayor’s office said. "As we work to ensure these errors are never again replicated, we welcome the input of the WEC and its staff."

The move comes after the Wisconsin Elections Commission authorized an investigation into the city clerk’s office during its quarterly meeting Thursday morning.

“I am really concerned that, first of all, it happened once. But for the exact same error to happen a second time, weeks later, it is unconscionable,” said WEC commissioner Ann Jacobs at the July 9 meeting, referring to the second instance of duplicate ballots being sent to voters in Green Bay.

As part of the investigation, Jeffreys and the city clerk’s office must explain how the errors happened twice and submit a plan to prevent future occurrences.

Jeffreys previously told the NBC 26 newsroom that she regrets the error.

“Our voters deserve clear, accurate and reliable election administration — these are the standards the city sets and that I set for my office,” Jeffreys said.

Voters can track their ballots at any time ahead of the 2026 partisan primary at myvote.wi.gov.