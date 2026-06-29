WisGOP calls for duplicate ballot investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin is calling on the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to investigate duplicate ballots in Green Bay after some voters received two copies of their ballot for the second time this year.

The city said some voters in wards 11A, 12A, 37A, 44, 45, 46, 47 and part of ward 43 may have received a duplicate ballot, although it’s unclear how many of the 5,084 total ballots mailed were duplicates. Officials said the issue stemmed from a label-printing error and that impacted voters will receive a letter with instructions to return only one ballot.

A similar error occurred during the spring election, when 152 voters received duplicate absentee ballots. The city clerk’s office said that the spring incident also resulted from a printing error.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin filed a complaint and asked the WEC for a full investigation into the April incident. The group is now calling for an investigation into the second incident as well.

“Green Bay voters deserve reliable elections, not repeated failures that undermine trust,” said party Communications Director Anika Rickard.

The party adds that Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys and the elections commission have failed to ensure election security.

“WEC must hold the clerk accountable, investigate, and ensure these issues are fixed before November,” Rickard said. “One voter, one ballot. Wisconsin law demands nothing less.”

Jeffreys responded in an official statement:

“Our voters deserve clear, accurate and reliable election administration — these are the standards the city sets and that I set for my office,” she said. “I regret the printing error occurred. I assure our voters that only one ballot per eligible voter will be tabulated. I encourage any voter with questions to contact our office directly.”

Voters can track their ballots ahead of the 2026 partisan primary at myvote.wi.gov.