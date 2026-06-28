Duplicate ballots sent out to Green Bay voters

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The City of Green Bay has again sent duplicate ballots to voters receiving their ballots for the August primary.

The city says on Saturday, June 27, staff became aware that some voters in wards 11a, 12a, 37a, 44, 45, 46, 47 and part of ward 43 may have received a duplicate ballot. They say letter will be mailed to all affected voters with instructions to return only one ballot.

A total of 5,084 ballots were mailed out to voters who requested them this past Wednesday and Thursday.

It's unclear how many people received duplicates.

In an official statement, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says she regrets the mistake.

“Our voters deserve clear, accurate and reliable election administration — these are the standards the City sets and that I set for my office.” says Jeffreys.

“I regret the printing error occurred. I assure our voters that only one ballot per eligible voter will be tabulated. I encourage any voter with questions to contact our office directly.”

Voters may track their ballots at myvote.wi.gov.