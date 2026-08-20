“We’ll be ready for trial in April,” defense tells judge in Elijah Vue case

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Attorneys newly appointed to represent Katrina Baur said Thursday they still expect to be ready for trial in April despite the large volume of evidence in the case involving the death of Elijah Vue.

During a status conference Thursday, attorney Abigail Ruckdashel told Judge Anthony Lambrecht that she her co-counsel have received discovery and begun reviewing the materials.

“We do anticipate still being ready to try the case in April,” Ruckdashel said.

The hearing followed Lambrecht’s July decision granting Baur’s request for new counsel after she cited a “complete breakdown” in her relationship with former attorney Amber Gratz. Prosecutors had opposed the request, arguing new attorneys would need significant time to review more than 18 terabytes of evidence and could delay the case.

At Thursday’s hearing, Lambrecht asked whether Baur was satisfied with her new attorneys.

“We’ve met with her a couple of times at this point,” Ruckdashel said. “She is, at least as far as we’re aware, happy to have us as her representation.”

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre asked whether the defense anticipated filing any motions that would require additional hearings before trial. Ruckdashel said no motions are currently expected, though the defense is continuing to review discovery.

“I think there’s probably over a 70% chance of no motions,” she said.

Lambrecht instructed attorneys to notify the court as soon as possible if any motions become necessary so they can be scheduled ahead of the April trial.

Baur and co-defendant Jesse Vang are charged in connection with Elijah Vue’s death.