Katrina Baur granted request for new lawyer

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A judge has granted a motion allowing new counsel for Katrina Baur, the woman charged in connection with her toddler son’s death in 2024.

Baur filed a motion earlier this month requesting a new attorney, citing a “complete breakdown” in the attorney-client relationship with her current lawyer, Amber Gratz. In a letter filed July 2, Baur said a law firm was prepared to take her case if the court approved the request.

The state opposed the motion. During a hearing Monday, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said prosecutors were concerned a new attorney would need significant time to review evidence, potentially delaying the case further.

"The state is opposed to Attorney Gratz being removed from the case," LaBre said Monday. "This case is currently joint with a co-actor, Mr. Vang. These two joint cases are set for trial in April. The discovery in this case is over 18 terabytes of data; it's a significant amount of police reports and recordings, which took counsel for Mr. Vang, as well as Attorney Gratz a significant amount of time to go through all of the discovery, look at everything and be prepared for the motion hearings we've already had, additional motion hearings that are upcoming, and to get prepared for trial."

Kathleen Pakes of the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office also appeared in court Monday to oppose the motion.

"We have no concerns with Attorney Gratz's representation," Pakes said. "I am concerned that other attorneys have been contacting our represented client, visiting her in the jail and undermining Attorney Gratz's relationship with her."

Pakes also noted that while defendants can request new attorneys, they cannot choose who those attorneys will be.

In granting the motion, Judge Anthony Lambrecht acknowledged the state’s concerns but said future appeals could arise if Baur remained dissatisfied with her legal representation. A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20.

After the hearing adjourned, attorney Amanda R. Riek, appearing virtually, asked Lambrecht whether any deadlines would apply if a law firm was interested in taking the case pro bono. The judge set a deadline of Aug. 14.