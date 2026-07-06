Katrina Baur seeks new lawyer in Elijah Vue case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The woman charged in connection with her toddler son’s death is requesting a new lawyer, according to recently filed court records.

Katrina Baur, 33, wrote a letter to a Manitowoc County circuit court judge requesting a new lawyer, citing a “complete breakdown” in the attorney-client relationship.

Baur wrote that she does not believe her current attorney is adequately preparing her for trial, which is scheduled to begin April 14.

“For many months I have repeatedly asked my attorney to begin preparing for trial,” the letter reads. “Despite those requests, she has consistently refused to meaningfully discuss or prepare a trial strategy with me. To this day, I have not been informed of any trial strategy, and I have no reason to believe one has been developed.”

In the letter, Baur alleged that no expert witnesses had been retained and that no “meaningful witness interviews or investigation” had been conducted on her behalf.

She also wrote that communication with her attorney had become “so limited” that she no longer believed they could effectively work together.

“This case is extremely serious,” Baur wrote. “My liberty is at stake, and I respectfully ask the court to ensure that I receive effective assistance of counsel guaranteed by the Constitution.”

A hearing on the request is scheduled for July 13.

Baur, Elijah Vue's mother, is charged with two felonies, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, after the boy was found dead in September 2024. Vang, who was caring for Elijah at the time, is charged with two felonies, including physical abuse of a child and repeated acts causing death.