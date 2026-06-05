Vang, Baur trial scheduled to begin April 14

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A date has been set for the trial of Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang in connection with the death of 3-year-old Elijah Vue in Manitowoc County.

Last month, a judge set tentative trial dates for the pair, pending a scheduling conference Friday afternoon to check the parties’ availability.

Court records show the jury trial is scheduled to begin April 14, with a pretrial conference set for March 19. A motion hearing is scheduled for July 31, when the defense will challenge the testimony of a sand and gravel expert.

Baur, Elijah’s mother, is charged with two felonies, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, after the boy was found dead in September 2024.

Vang, who was caring for Elijah at the time, is charged with two felonies, including physical abuse of a child and repeated acts causing death.

