Vang trial to proceed after judge denies venue change

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A trial date has been set for Jesse Vang, the man accused of killing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Vang faces multiple felony counts, including physical abuse of a child — repeated acts causing death.

During a motion hearing Monday, the defense sought to move the jury trial to a different county, citing social media comments under news articles about the case. Vang’s attorney called the comments “outrageous” and questioned whether Manitowoc County residents could remain impartial as jurors.

Judge Anthony Lamrecht denied the motion to change venue, along with requests to draw the jury panel from other counties and to sequester those selected.

“There has been no showing that the intermittent media coverage of this case has significantly permeated the county to the extent that a fair and impartial jury cannot be obtained in Manitowoc County,” Lamrecht said.

The judge noted that safeguards such as jury questionnaires can be used to ensure impartiality.

The court set a tentative trial date for Nov. 30, with alternative dates of Feb. 22 and April 7.

Another motion hearing is scheduled for July 31, when the defense will challenge the testimony of a sand and gravel expert.

