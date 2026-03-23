Vang moves to dismiss cadaver dog evidence

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang, caretaker of the late 3-year-old Elijah Vue, filed three motions Monday, including one asking the judge to dismiss evidence from a cadaver dog.

Vang is charged with multiple felonies, including physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death.

His defense team is requesting that all evidence related to cadaver dogs be dismissed, alleging hearsay. If the evidence is not dismissed, the defense wants a hearing to determine the reliability of the dog’s findings.

In another motion, Vang asks the court for a change of venue in the upcoming trial, citing “significant pretrial publicity and public involvement in the search for Elijah,” according to court records. If that request is denied, the defense is seeking to have a jury panel drawn from a different county.

A third motion challenges the testimony of a sand and gravel expert, questioning the expert’s credentials and report.

A motion hearing on all three matters is set for May 18.