Katrina Baur pleads not guilty to her alleged role in the death of Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Katrina Baur, the mother of Elijah Vue, pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court on Wednesday to charges in connection to her son's death. Baur made her plea over Zoom from the Manitowoc County Jail.

Baur is charged with two felonies, including chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death) and two misdemeanors.

Elijah Vue's remains were found on private property in the town of Two Rivers in September.

Elijah was first reported missing by Baur's boyfriend, Jesse Vang, at his Two Rivers apartment on Feb. 20. Elijah was three years old at the time.

Searches for Elijah ensued in Manitowoc County, northeast Wisconsin, and across the state for months.

A month after Elijah's remains were found, both Baur and Vang were charged in relation to the toddler's death.

In court Wednesday, Baur was granted a modification to see her daughter as long as it is approved by Child in Need of Protection and/or Services (CHIPS).

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre says that she will have an offer to resolve Baur's case to her attorney by Dec. 20.

Baur will appear back in court on Feb. 13.

Vang's next court appearance is on Nov. 6.