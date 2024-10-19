'Torture': Elijah Vue's mother, caretaker given hefty cash bonds

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Elijah Vue's mother Katrina Baur and Baur's boyfriend Jesse Vang are now charged in relation to the boy's death. Each appeared in Manitowoc County court Friday for the first time since the new charges were announced.



A court commissioner granted Vang a $500,000 cash bond and Baur a $400,000 cash bond

The full list of new charges against the pair is included here

The criminal complaint against a Baur and Vang includes testimony from a child abuse pediatrician who notes that "the history provided by caregivers to law enforcement and messages to each other is consistent with torture"

Baur and Vang are due back in court Monday for an initial appearance

Video shows a response from a community member and Vue's grandmother, Jodi Baur

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

Elijah Vue's mother and her boyfriend — now officially charged in relation to his death — are back in court.

Both have been unable to pay their bail on previous child neglect charges, and now they each have much higher cash bonds for these more serious charges.

Elijah's mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang appeared in court — on Zoom from the jail next door — with new charges relating to the child's death.

Vang is charged with physical abuse of a child, resulting in death, plus hiding a corpse, among other things. Baur is charged with chronic neglect of a child, "where consequence is death," among other things.

A criminal complaint says the couple's treatment of the boy "is consistent with torture."

This afternoon, the court set bond at a half-million dollars for Vang and $400,000 for Baur.

"The seriousness of this is beyond discussion," Manitowoc County Circuit Court commissioner Patricia Koppa said. "I should note though, that Mr. Vang has been unable to post the bond previously set. I should remind the community that bail is not punishment. Bail is to ensure his appearances."

Baur's mother Jodi — Elijah's grandmother — spoke out on Facebook today, writing, in part:

"For decades her life has been a series of bad decisions, this one the most devastating. It is devastating to us as a family, it's beyond anything we thought she was capable of although I've seen the worst of her more than once."

Many in the Lakeshore community helped search for the boy since last winter, until his remains were found last month.

We spoke with one who says these new details are difficult to process.

"It's been really emotional for me," Manitowoc resident Cindy Wallander said. "To see this little guy suffering and the torture he went through, it just breaks my heart."

Wallander says her thoughts are with Elijah's family.

"Keeping the family in my prayers, because it's just going to be a rough road ahead for quite awhile," Wallander said. "You try to move on, but there's always going to be no little boy around.

Baur and Vang are each due back in court Monday for an initial appearance. Baur faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted, and Vang could get life in prison.