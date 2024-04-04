Jesse Vang to stand trial for child-neglect charges

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The man charged with child neglect involving a three-year-old boy, Elijah Vue, who's now missing, will be heading to trial.



Jesse Vang faces trial for chronic neglect, not directly linked to Elijah Vue's disappearance.

Testimony from law enforcement reveals insights into Vang's actions on the day Vue vanished.

A judge said text messages indicate Vang's intent to instill fear in Vue, supporting probable cause.

Vang ordered to stand trial, arraignment set for April 16th.

(The following is, in part, a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Police investigations have led to Jesse Vang, the last known caretaker of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, facing trial for charges against him.

Vue has been missing for over a month, and Vang is believed to have been the last person to see him.

According to investigators, Vang claimed responsibility for caring for the young boy at his Two Rivers apartment.

Vang has been charged with one count of chronic neglect of a child, but not directly linked to Vue's disappearance.

Despite efforts from his defense team to modify charges, Vang has been ordered to stand trial.

Thursday's court appearance, initially expected to be a brief preliminary hearing, revealed unexpected testimonies from two law enforcement officers who responded to Vang's apartment on February 20th, the day Vue disappeared.

Detective Michael Hermann and Lieutenant Jacob Glazer from the Two Rivers Police Department provided insight into their interviews with Vang and Katrina Baur, Elijah's mother, at the Two Rivers apartment.

Lieutenant Glazer detailed text messages exchanged between Vang and Baur on the morning of February 18th, just two days before Vue disappeared.

In one message, Vang stated, "I'm gonna make sure he hates me being here," and mentioned that Vue feared and respected him.

The judge found the text messages between Baur and Vang on that day to be significant, suggesting that Vang's actions were aimed at instilling fear in Vue.

This finding provided enough evidence to support probable cause, leading to Vang being held over for trial. His arraignment is scheduled for April 16th.