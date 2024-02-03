UPDATE: Family of 19-year-old involved in suspicious death returns body to Mexico

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The family of Alejandro Morales Morales said the 19-year-old's body was returned to Mexico on Friday morning. As we have previously reported, Morales Morales was found dead on Jan. 20 near Mi Pueblo Night Club.



Alejandro's family credited the community with raising funds to bring the body home to his parents

Police have indicated they do not expect foul play to have been a factor in Morales Morales' death

The family said they have yet to receive the toxicology report and cause of death from the Brown County Medical Examiner's office

Video shows a brief update on the story with part of the statement

Janet Borowitz sent the following statement to NBC 26 about her nephew's passing.

(The following is Borowitz' full statement in English and Spanish)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Alejandro "Alejo" Morales Morales, who unexpectedly departed from us on January 20, 2024. Alejandro Morales Morales was a beacon of light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Born on December 1st, 2004, In Colonia Las Tablas, Bejucal De Ocampo, In Chiapas, Mexico. Alejo brought joy, love, and inspiration to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Known for His unwavering kindness, compassion, and incredible talent, Alejo touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. He had a remarkable ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and warmth wherever he went. Alejo will be remembered for his love of motorbikes, his family especially his beloved mother and his girlfriend. which brought immense joy and inspiration to those around him. He especially inspired me to be a better person.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Alejandro's family and friends throughout the US and Mexico, who are grieving the loss of a remarkable individual.

I personally would like to thank everyone who donated either through the GoFundMe account or the various donation boxes that were out. Through the generous donations, we were able to get the funds to be able to give his parents the chance to say their goodbyes and lay him to rest next to his maternal Grandfather. His body was shipped early this morning and The funeral will be held sometime in the next week.

As we reflect on Alejandro's life, we are reminded of his infectious laughter, unwavering love, and compassion for everyone around him. I personally deeply understand and acknowledge the concerns and fears within the Hispanic community regarding interactions with law enforcement. It is unfortunate that such stigmas and fears exist, as they can create barriers and prevent individuals from seeking the help they need or reporting crimes. It is important to recognize that not all interactions with the police result in deportation. Law enforcement agencies prioritize public safety and focus their efforts on targeting serious crimes such as robbery or murder. In general, individuals who have not committed serious crimes and are not considered a threat to public safety are unlikely to face deportation.

Imagine living in constant fear that every interaction with law enforcement could result in the deportation of yourself or a loved one. This is the reality for many families who face the possibility of deportation. No family should have to suffer the pain of losing a loved one simply because they are afraid to seek help or report a crime.

The fear of deportation creates a barrier between immigrant communities and law enforcement, making it difficult for them to trust and cooperate with authorities. This not only affects their own safety but also hinders the overall safety and well-being of the entire community.

We must come together to raise awareness about this issue and prevent another person losing their life out of this fear.

Al reflexionar sobre la vida de Alejandro, recordamos su risa contagiosa, su amor inquebrantable y su compasión por todos los que lo rodean.

Personalmente, comprendo y reconozco profundamente las preocupaciones y temores dentro de la comunidad hispana con respecto a las interacciones con las autoridades. Es lamentable que existan tales estigmas y temores, ya que pueden crear barreras e impedir que las personas busquen la ayuda que necesitan o denuncien delitos.

Es importante reconocer que no todas las interacciones con la policía resultan en deportación. Los organismos encargados de hacer cumplir la ley dan prioridad a la seguridad pública y centran sus esfuerzos en combatir delitos graves como el robo o el asesinato. En general, es poco probable que las personas que no han cometido delitos graves y no se consideran una amenaza para la seguridad pública enfrenten la deportación.

Imagínese vivir con el temor constante de que cada interacción con las autoridades pueda resultar en su deportación o la de un ser querido. Esta es la realidad de muchas familias que enfrentan la posibilidad de ser deportadas. Ninguna familia debería sufrir el dolor de perder a un ser querido simplemente porque tiene miedo de buscar ayuda o denunciar un delito.

El miedo a la deportación crea una barrera entre las comunidades de inmigrantes y las autoridades, lo que les dificulta confiar y cooperar con las autoridades. Esto no sólo afecta su propia seguridad sino que también obstaculiza la seguridad y el bienestar general de toda la comunidad.

Debemos unirnos para crear conciencia sobre este tema y evitar que otra persona pierda la vida por este miedo.