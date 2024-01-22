UPDATE: Family confirms name in suspicious death case

Family members tell NBC 26 that Alejandro Morales is the 19-year-old man found dead Saturday in Green Bay

Police are calling the investigation a suspicious death, according to a news release Saturday

Morales' family set up a fundraising page to raise money for funeral expenses

Police say they're investigating the suspicious death of a 19-year-old man in northeast Green Bay.

NBC 26 was able get in touch with his family, and they said his name was Alejandro Morales.

Police say the teen was reported missing Saturday morning, and his body discovered hours later outside, near Radisson Street and Irwin Avenue.

Mi Pueblo Restaurant and Mi Pueblo Night Club are located at the intersection.

The restaurant's owner told us the investigation forced them to open late on Saturday, and police reviewed their security video.

Beyond identifying Morales, his family has shared little else.

They set up a GoFundMe page for Morales, to raise money for funeral expenses, and to send his body back to Mexico.

The page says his parents live there, and family here want to give his parents a chance to say goodbye.

Police say the Brown County Medical Examiner's [Office] will perform an autopsy.

Police also say they won't be giving any additional updates until Tuesday at the earliest.