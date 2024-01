GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Police are investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 block of N. Irwin Avenue.

They were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m. for a missing 19-year-old man. They later found the body outside with help from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Police are not releasing the person’s name at this time.

An autopsy will be performed by the Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner.

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.