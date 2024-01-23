Green Bay Police: No indication of foul play in suspicious death of 19-year-old

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police have identified the 19-year-old man in connection to a suspicious death investigation as Alejandro Morales-Morales of Black Creek.

We were made aware of his name by Morales' family over the weekend.

Police said Tuesday they do not indicate foul play was a factor in Morales' death.

The man was reported missing on Saturday. Morales was later found dead outside in a business parking lot at the intersection of Irwin Avenue and Radisson Street.

Police said the Brown County Medical Examiner's office did an autopsy on Monday. They are awaiting additional test results.