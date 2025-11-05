NBC 26 says goodbye to Green Bay neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's a bittersweet day in the NBC 26 newsroom as our staff bids farewell to one of our own, Green Bay neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos.

Pari Apostolakos Pari Apostolakos takes a selfie at the NBC 26 station sign the day of her on-air debut for the station in Nov. 2023.

Pari began her journey with NBC 26 in the fall of 2023, when she moved to the dairy state to cover news in the northwest suburbs of Green Bay. However, her stories took her all over northeast Wisconsin and she eventually became the neighborhood reporter for the city of Green Bay in addition to its surrounding communities.

Avi Carr-Gloth News reporter Pari Apostolakos (left) and sports reporter Kelly Hallinan pose for a photograph in the NBC 26 studio.

Over her two years in the NBC 26 newsroom, Pari covered the 2024 presidential election as candidates battled it out on Green Bay campaign stops and the historic NFL Draft in Green Bay (and all the fun that came along with it).

NBC 26 Staff Pari Apostolakos poses with a celebratory cake on her last day working in the NBC 26 newsroom.

She earned the trust of the community, bringing viewers exclusive interviews with families who had suffered great losses and were looking for answers.

Pari covered stories nobody else had brought to light. She is eternally grateful to the people of northeast Wisconsin for their trust.

"Wherever I go from here, I will always have a piece of northeast Wisconsin in my heart," Pari said Wednesday. "Thank you to everyone who let me into their homes each and every day, it is not a responsibility I take lightly. Thank you to everyone who stepped in front of my camera and answered my questions and thank you to the NBC 26 team for supporting, guiding and pushing me to be the best I can. From an obligatory Bears fan, go Pack go and go Green Bay!"

Pari hails from the suburbs of Chicago and previously worked in West Lafayette, Indiana as a broadcast journalist before her time at NBC 26. She will be dearly missed.

To keep up with Pari, follow her news social media pages on Facebook and X.com.