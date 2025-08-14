'It never really gets easier,' family of boy killed in crash speaks out for first time

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — The family of the 12-year-old boy killed in a Green Lake crash earlier this summer spoke exclusively with NBC 26. They want justice for their son and change in our state so this doesn't happen again.



Green Lake Police say while riding his bike in June, Emmet Zodrow was run over by an 85 year old woman who was trying to park her car

Emmet died from his injuries

Police tell NBC 26 they have closed their investigation into the crash and referred the case to the Green Lake District Attorney's office

The district attorney has not answered multiple messages from NBC 26

In June, 12-year-old Emmet Zodrow was riding his bike on the sidewalk near the public library when police say a car jumped the curb, pinning him underneath and severely injuring him. He later died.

Police say the driver, an 85-year-old woman, was trying to park her car.

"It was the worst moment of my life," Emmet's mother, Angela Zodrow, said. "We go see him in that spot every day and talk to him about what life is like without him."

"What has life been like for you all?" I asked Angela, her husband John Zodrow and their daughter Elliat Zodrow at the Green Lake baseball field Tuesday.

"It never really gets easier," Angela said.

A crowdfunding page has raised more than $76,000 in Emmet's name.

His mom, sister and dad plan to use to the money build a memorial garden, improve local baseball fields, and start a fishing scholarship. A charity softball game is planned this weekend to raise more money.

"The community has been amazing," Angela said. "It helps, but it still hurts and it's still ridiculously hard."

Green Lake Police tell me they've finished their investigation and the district attorney is now reviewing Emmet's case to see if a crime was committed.

"You can't just kill a child and not have some accountability," Angela said.

The Zodrows have met with Gov. Tony Evers asking for stricter testing rules for older drivers.

"Why aren't we as a state doing better?" Angela asked.

The state Department of Transportation says Wisconsin does not require more frequent testing for drivers based on age alone and senior drivers are more likely to follow speed limits and other traffic laws. But, the state says aging drivers should be mindful of changes to vision, physical fitness and reflexes and Department of Motor Vehicles staff can request more tests if they have concerns.

Police have not said whether or not the driver's age had anything to do with the crash and Emmet's death.

"Right now there's just nothing stopping any 85 year old from going out and renewing their license for eight more years without any questions," Angela said. "I'm not okay with that."

She has a message for lawmakers.

"I want them all to treat this like that was their son underneath that car," Angela said.

NBC 26 has reached out to the Green Lake District Attorney's office several times to try and ask about any potential charges in Emmet's case. As of the publication of this article, we have not yet heard back.