POLICE: Driver in Green Lake tragedy was 85-year-old woman

(This story was updated Thursday morning with new information)

The driver in a fatal pedestrian crash in Green Lake was an 85-year-old woman, according to police chief Jason Reysen.

Reysen says the accident scene is still being reconstructed, but so far, no charges have been filed against the woman.

Reysen also said the woman, identified as Jean Woolley, is cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, 12- year-old Emmet Zodrow was hit and killed while riding his bike near the Green Lake public library.

His mother, Angela Zodrow, tells NBC 26 her son left Walk the Dog hot dog restaurant on his bike before the crash.

Angela Zodrow spoke with NBC 26's Pari Apostolakos off camera near one of the memorials for her son, which formed outside the library on Hill Street, where the crash happened.

Green Lake Police say a 911 call came in just before 10 a.m., after a driver went up over the curb while trying to pull into an angle parking spot.

The car struck Emmet, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk.

Authorities say Emmet was taken to the Ripon Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Car strikes bicycle, killing 12-year-old near library in Green Lake

Police say the crash is under investigation.

Caestecker Public Library announced on its social media page the library would be closing for the rest of the day Wednesday, canceling a scheduled event.

The other makeshift memorial for Emmet is at the hot dog restaurant, Walk the Dog, which Angela's family owns.