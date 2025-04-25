'What represents Wisconsin,' local food vendors serve meals on a national stage at NFL Draft

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Meet the local food vendors serving the country a slice of what Green Bay is made of at the NFL Draft.



Coming from a family in the restaurant business, I had to check out the local eateries serving it up at the NFL Draft and as NBC 26's resident Greek, I also had to get my gyro fix.

Fred Westerfield, owner of the Legendary Gyros food truck out of Neenah says his team was putting out a gyro every 24 seconds on Draft day one.

"Maybe a little crazier than what we expected," Westerfield said. "You know, I mean you kind of try to prepare for it the best you can, and until you're into it and doing it you just don't know what you're into."

Luanna Grahek from The Marq Supper Club in De Pere says her team is ready for another day of showing the country what our state is made of.

"Brat fry, french fries, cheese curds, fish sandwiches and fish plates," she said when I asked what's on the menu. "So, a little bit of what represents Wisconsin."

Meanwhile, April Steffen, from Not By Bread Alone bakery out of Green Bay, is excited to share their 100% made-from-scratch creations.

"The people coming in are amazing, and my staff has been amazing getting the sandwiches out quickly," Steffen said.

In a city where folks brave the frozen tundra every winter, it's no surprise people didn't let Friday's rain put a damper on their Draft experience, culinary or otherwise.