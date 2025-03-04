Local massage business, officials reflect on ordinance's first year of enforcement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The city of Green Bay is now in year two of its massage establishment ordinance.

I spoke with a local massage business about how this first year of enforcementhas gone and how city officials are planning to double down on bad business across our city.



Katie, Matt Weso of Elbow Grease Massage Studio explain impact illicit businesses have of massage industry in Green Bay



Alderperson Melinda Eck shares areas for improvement in second year of ordinance



Suggestions made to increase enforcement of ordinance on bad businesses



Healthcare Dept., immediate business termination among possible additions that need to be evaluated before being added to city's ordinance

Matt and Katie Weso are the owners of Elbow Grease Massage Studio, located on the Green Bay's east side.

Since opening in 2018, they've seen the massage industry in Green Bay take a hit from illicit businesses.

"Illicit businesses have always used massages as a front," Katie Weso said. "It’s been somewhat easy for them to take advantage and be out there, without being out there, as an illicit service."

Since Spring 2023, NBC 26 has followed growing concerns of local massage establishmentscaught doing bad business, such as employing unlicensed therapists or engaging in sexual practices with customers.

Katie said these illegitimate businesses paint a negative picture for all massage establishments across the city.

"It’s not the city of Green Bay putting us in that basket, it’s the bad actors running the illicit businesses that are putting us in that basket," Katie said.

Ahead of Tuesday’s city council meeting, the Tulip Spa, located at the corner of W Mason St. & 15th Ave, could be the next business denied access to a license after numerous citations were issued.

"Having one year in, we’ve learned some things that we can change that would make it more effective," Melinda Eck, District 11 Alderperson, said.

Eck has helped lead the charge in emphasizing enforcement.

"If we keep revoking or denying and then we give the license of another application, it’s like a dog chasing its tail; it’s not going to end," Eck said.

The citywide massage ordinance took effect Feb. 1, 2024.

Just before the city’s Policy and Protection Committee meeting in late February, Alder Eck said she passed a copy of the ordinance to each member, highlighting areas she said the city needs to focus on.

She also mentioned several enforcement methods possibly being added to the ordinance, such as including the county's Health Department in inspections and allowing police to shut down illicit businesses immediately instead of issuing a citation.

"I would rather see them do anything possible to lessen the stigma of the massage profession," Matt said.

"(We want to be) closer to healthcare and further from parlors," Katie said.

City council will conduct a final vote on whether to deny Tulip's Spa massage license during Tuesday's common council meeting.

As for the ordinance, city officials have not confirmed to how soon or if those any additions will be made.