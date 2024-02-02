UPDATE: Massage establishments now required to be licensed

There's a new law in effect for massage businesses in town with the requirement to be licensed at the forefront.

Feb. 1 marks the start of a new ordinance requiring massage establishments to be licensed



Applications are due by April 30. Applicants must include any history of crime convictions or ordinance violations.



Last year,NBC26 first reportedon a string of spas on Military Ave. that violated city laws

From Thursday, all massage businesses in Green Bay must now be licensed.

"It's been on the shelf for a few years," Melinda Eck, Common

Council member and District 11 Alderperson, said.

Common Council members Melinda Eck and Jennifer Grant were a big part of getting the ordinance passed.

"It's a process," Eck said. "It goes through all the different departments to make sure that everything that's in there needs to be, including inspections, because really, inspections are going to be a big part in this."

Last year NBC26 reported on police records, showing violations at several spas in the area including sexual contact.

In each instance, records show at least one employee in the spa did not have a valid massage license.

Now, massage establishments must have licensed massage therapists.

According to the city, applicants must include whether they've been convicted of crimes or ordinance violations other than traffic citations within the past three years.

Eck said the new ordinance will get rid of what she believes is a "Blight" to the city.

"If they wanted to make sure that they're following the rules and they're a legitimate business, they had time to get all those pieces in place," Eck said. "So what it will do is weed out those who aren't."

Applicants have until April 30 to submit their applications.

Click here to learn more information on the ordinance and which types of businesses are excluded from this license requirement.