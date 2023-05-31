Green Bay Police records: Several spas cited multiple times for violations

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There are some disturbing allegations at some spas in Green Bay.

NBC 26 has obtained police records that show various violations including sexual contact.

If you drive along Military Avenue on Green Bay's west side, you'll see spa, after spa, after spa.

According to police records, several of the spas have violated city law. Three of them include the Sunrise, Gonh, and Dream spas.

Since 2021, the Sunrise Spa has been cited twice by police for massage license violations, the Gonh Spa three times, and the Dream Spa twice, according to records. In these instances, at least one employee in the spa did not have a valid massage license.

The records also say in January of 2023, police got a call from a customer at Sunrise Spa who complained that a female masseuse grabbed him in a "sexual manner." Records state

the customer told officers he did not want to be a victim of sexual assault or press charges, but did tell police he wanted the spa to be further investigated.

Records show police routinely conduct license checks at spas throughout the city.

NBC 26 went to each spa that was cited by police.

When we entered the Sunrise Spa, nobody was in the front lobby.

We knocked on another door and someone answered about 45 seconds later and got no comment.

An employee in the parking lot didn't want to be on camera but told us that everyone is licensed.

We asked to speak to the owner or management but were told nobody was available to talk.

We also went into the Gonh Spa, where an employee told us police recently stopped by to check her license. They said everything was valid.

When attempting to contact someone at Dream Spa, it was found that the business was closed.

Records show the Dream Spa was ordered to be shut down last December.

Lisa Oslund runs the Joyful Escape Day Spa, which is next to Sunrise Spa and near Gonh Spa.

"I didn't realize that those kind of places were here in Green Bay," Oslund said.

Oslund said she opened her business in September 2019, but repeatedly saw police officers next door at the Sunrise Spa.

"There were a lot of questionable things," Oslund said. "Windows are all covered. They're opened until well into 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning."

Oslund said she's gotten a few phone calls that were inappropriate. Now, she schedules by appointment and takes male clients only by referral.

"I want to control who is coming in here," Oslund said. "I open this business to help people."

Oslund said she and others have signed a petition to enforce stricter rules against these other spas or have them closed.

NBC 26 will update this story once a decision from the petition is made.