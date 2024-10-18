'We're doing the right thing,' Police recommends first massage license denials of the year

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city of Green Bay denies two massage businesses licenses. Both are the first since a new ordinance took effect eight months ago.

The Gonh Spa and Star Massage are the first massage businesses to be denied massage establishment licenses this year.



A new ordinance set in February allowed for more regulation on city spas.



Green Bay Police addressed the city's Protection and Policy committee detailing Gonh's lengthy history of violation which include sexual contact.



City officials speak about what these decisions mean for massage businesses across the city.

"It's a confirmation that we're doing the right thing," District 11 alderperson, Melinda Eck, said.

Eck said the city's crackdown on illegitimate massage establishments has been a long process.

"I think it's important to really drive home what's happening because a lot of people are unaware that there's a possibility of prostitution going on in those places, in our city," Eck said.

On Oct. 7, Green Bay police recommended that the Protection and Policy committee deny the Gonh Spa's application for a license.

The business re-issued that request after relocating from Military Ave. to Velp Ave.

Video shows police addressing the committee and stating the following:

"Another one of our officers caught it and said 'Hey we've actually got some pretty significant history here, you should know this, take a look at it,' and that's why we're recommending denial today."

Police detailed violations against the business including an incident where a woman claims she found her husband being touched sexually by two workers.

"We just don't want that in Green Bay," Eck said.

A second spa was also denied by the council.

"We have opened a criminal investigation at this point," Green Bay Police Chief, Chris Davis, said. "That inquiry is ongoing."

In May 2023, NBC26 first reported on various allegations at multiple Green Bay spas, particularly ones facing numerous violations including sexual contact.

"When I first started my job eight years ago, I identified some spas that didn't seem to be legitimate," Leah Weyker, Military Avenue Business District, executive director, said.

She says there were several spas in the area cited for bad business.

"I hope for future movement to help clean up the whole area," Weyker said. "Not just Military Ave. but all of Green Bay."

On Feb. 1, a new city ordinance on massage businesses went into effect.

The law placed more regulations on property layout, business hours and showing proof of licensed therapists.

"I hope that this ordinance will help legitimize the good massage places as well because there are good ones that exist on Military Ave. and I hope they succeed," Weyker said.

I reached out to the Gonh Spa and did not hear back.

The city says even if a business is denied a license, it can apply for a new one once violations are addressed and fixed.