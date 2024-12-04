City gives massage business two weeks to find a lawyer or possibly shut down

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city of Green Bay is considering taking away Tulip Spa's license. At a Common Council meeting Tuesday, the decision was postponed. The city has been cracking down on massage businesses this year.



In order to give the people who run Tulip Spa time to find a lawyer, Green Bay's Common Council is delaying their hearing on removing the business' license until Dec. 17

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details for the web.)

A massage business in Green Bay has a couple weeks to find a lawyer or possibly shutdown. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Green Bay after the city's common council postponed a decision on whether to revoke their license.

Postponing the decision for now, the common council is giving Tulip Spa a bit more time.

"In this case obviously this is their business, so I do think for us to hold for two weeks, to allow them that opportunity to secure representation to feel like they've had a fair opportunity," Green Bay Alderperson Brian Johnson said at Tuesday night's meeting.

The decision comes after a new ordinance passed in February requiring all massage businesses to acquire a license from the city and disclose any criminal history or violations.

In a complaint, the city claims that the woman who runs the Tulip Spa near 15th and West Mason is not the actual owner.

The city says a woman named Xi Filion currently owns and operates Tulip Spa. But, another woman applied for the business license.

City documents show Filion has been cited ten times relating to operating a massage or body work business without a license. She spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

"I never think I need a lawyer, maybe better to explain better," Filion said. "So that's why I request for you guys tonight [can] you give me more time."

I stopped by the Tulip Spa before the meeting and spoke with Wei Wen Zhu who is the owner listed on the business license. I spoke with her using the help of Google Translate.

"I don't do illegal," Zhu said when I asked about the city's claims against the business.

Wei told us she runs the business and Xi Filion only helps her pay the bills because she doesn't speak fluent English.

"I just pay money for she," Zhu said. "She do everything for tax, for everything, for grass cut. I just pay she money ... She no worker, I just pay money."

Zhu said she will shut down if the city takes away her license, even though the business is her livelihood.

Last month Green Bay denied two massage business licenses as the city looks to crack down on illegal activity.

City records we were able to obtain don't connect the Tulip Spa or its owners with any criminal activity. The common council will take up the decision on Tulip Spa's license at their Dec. 17 council meeting.