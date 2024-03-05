Following Tiller's resignation, GBAPS names Vicki Bayer interim superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education named Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer as the interim superintendent during Monday's school board meeting.

The move comes after Claude Tiller Jr. resigned as superintendent following an appearance on an Atlanta radio show where he made comments about district staff, race and equality in the district and the surrounding area. The school board had said they won't be reinstating Tiller.

Tiller is being paid more than $250,000 as part of his resignation agreement. The agreement showed Tiller had until Feb. 25 to withdraw his resignation. The district's attorney said Tiller chose to sign the deal.

Bayer previously served as GBAPS interim superintendent from April 2022 to June 2023. Bayer's first predecessor Stephen Murley stepped down in April 2022 due to personal health reasons.

GBAPS said Bayer first joined the District in 2013 as an associate principal at Lombardi Middle School.

The school board is also requesting letters of interest from people interested in filling a vacant seat on the board. Former school board member Laura Laitinen-Warren resigned last week. Whoever fills her seat will serve until April 2025.

GBAPS said letters of interest for the vacant school board seat are due no later than March 19, 2024. More information can be found HERE.