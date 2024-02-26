GBAPS board member Laura Laitinen-Warren resigns

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Area Public School District board member Laura Laitinen-Warren has resigned from her position as trustee.

GBAPS said Monday that Laitinen-Warren announced her resignation on Saturday. She was appointed to the Board of Education in March 2021. Laitinen-Warren was elected to her seat for a three-year term in April 2022.

“We wish Laura well in her future endeavors and thank her for her time and dedication to the staff, students and families in Green Bay Area Public Schools” Board President Laura McCoy said in a news release. “Laura has been a strong advocate on behalf of all children and we know that she will continue to serve to effect positive change within our community.”

GBAPS said the board will review the timeline and process during a special meeting March 4 to appoint a new board member through April 2025.