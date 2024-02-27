Former superintendent Tiller to be paid more than $250,000 in resignation deal

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Former Green Bay Area School Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller will be paid more than $250,000 in an agreement to resign, according to the district.

According to the deal, received by NBC 26 through an open records request, the district will pay Tiller a lump sum of $250,833.

The agreement states that payment includes 10 months of pay plus cash for benefits — dental, medical, vision — for the 15 remaining months of his contract.

The district will also pay $5,000 to cover Dr. Tiller's legal fees.

By signing, Dr. Tiller agreed he hasn't made any claims against the district and that he can't in the future — agreeing to ''hold harmless the district, its board, board members," and others.

The agreement said Tiller had until Feb. 25 to withdraw his resignation, but the district's attorney said he chose to sign the deal.

Tiller took over last July as the first black superintendent of the district.

His resignation follows an appearance earlier this month on an Atlanta radio show where he made comments about district staff, race and equality in the district and area.

The Board of Education investigated his remarks and after two closed door meetings Tiller announced his resignation. The district unanimously accepted.

Community support for Tiller followed his resignation, including a petition demanding his reinstatement that has more than 1,100 signatures.