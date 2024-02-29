Green Bay school board won't reinstate Tiller, determined to look for next superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education said it will not be reinstating former superintendent Claude Tiller Jr.

In a statement, the board said it is determined to look for Tiller's successor.

"On February 17, 2024, the Board of Education voted in open session to unanimously accept the terms of resignation proposed by Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr. Under the terms of the separation agreement, he was provided the opportunity to change his mind and rescind his resignation. He did not do so. The window to have this conversation has closed and there are no further comments to make. We are now moving forward with discussing the process for identifying and selecting the district’s next superintendent.



There is much work to be done in our district and we will engage with those who raised concerns regarding equity and equality and the need for greater understanding and inclusion among all stakeholders. We all have a common goal and mission and that is to educate all students to be college, career and community ready, inspired to succeed in our diverse world." GBAPS Board of Education

Tiller is being paid more than $250,000 as part of his resignation agreement. The agreement said Tiller had until Feb. 25 to withdraw his resignation. The district's attorney said Tiller chose to sign the deal.

Tiller said Tuesday he is willing "to engage in conversations regarding the possibility of my return."

Tiller took over last July as the first black superintendent of the district.

His resignation follows an appearance earlier this month on an Atlanta radio show where he made comments about district staff, race and equality in the district and the surrounding area.