After resignation, Green Bay school board releases video of superintendent on radio show

Watch the Atlanta radio talk show interview with former superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 21, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) Board of Education has released video of a radio talk show interview with former Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr.

The school board voted unanimously to accept Dr. Tiller's resignation on Feb. 17 after he was placed on paid administrative leave for comments he made while on WAOK in Atlanta.

NBC 26 is sharing that video, in full, below for the public to view.

Our reporters are now reviewing the video, we'll post updates here as we have them.

