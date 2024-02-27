Former Green Bay superintendent releases statement on community support

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Former Green Bay Area Public School District

Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. has released a statement addressing community support since his Feb. 17 resignation.

Tiller shared the following:

"Dear GBAPS Community,



My family and I would like to express our deepest appreciation for the overwhelming support and love that has been so profoundly expressed by the Green Bay community over the past week.



In addition to receiving an overwhelming number of heartwarming messages through email, text, phone calls and social media, I was also among the 800 viewers of GBAPS Board of Education meeting live streamed last night. For over an incredible three hours, my family and I watched as students, parents, teachers, staff, grandparents, alumni, former board members and community members, all who embody the rich diversity that makes Green Bay so beautiful, one-by-one, mustered the strength and courage to stand alone in front of the world and speak from their souls.



As we listened intently to each speaker, many brought tears to our eyes. Our connection to their experiences was profound; we felt the weight of their challenges and we felt their pain in our hearts. We were moved by their words of hope, reconciliation, and human decency, and were inspired by their commitment to the education of all our children.



The incredible outpouring of support and love has caused me deep reflection. I have come to realize that the sacred trust the Green Bay community has placed in me has shown how this is much bigger than myself. Although out of my control, I want to provide an answer to the pressing question so many continue to ask, by publicly expressing my willingness to engage in conversations regarding the possibility of my return.



I also want to convey my respect and appreciation for the GBAPS School Board. Being a School Board member involves relentless work, all day and every day. As they navigate the complex issues facing public education, we must also continue to acknowledge the vital role they each play in the education of our children.



This district is in the midst of an exciting time of transformation, where the uniqueness of its diverse cultures continues to be weaved into the fabric of our identity. The co-creation of something this intricate requires tremendous patience, understanding, openness and kindness, where every thread, no matter how different, is valued and integral to the strength and vibrancy of our communal fabric as a school district. This kind of work is not easy, and it is essential to recognize that along our journey, we will stumble, and we will experience growing pains, and it is only through grace that we allow these moments to become critical components of our collective growth and understanding.



Despite the uncertainty surrounding the near future, one truth stands out very clearly: those who spoke and continue to speak so courageously have given voice to the voiceless—a principle that resonates deep within me. May this serve as a lifetime reminder of the powerful influence a single voice can wield.





Sincerely,



Dr. Claude Tiller Jr."

Prior to his Feb. 17 resignation, Tiller was placed on paid administrative leave while the Green Bay Area School District Board of Education investigated comments he made on an Atlanta radio talk show.

A large number of community members have rallied behind Tiller, demanding he's reinstated.

Those efforts have included community meetings, a petition to reinstate Dr. Tiller and Monday's GBAPSD open forum.